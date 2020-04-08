Indian Railways deploys 2500 doctors to fight COVID-19 cases

Indian Railways has deployed over 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedical staffs to treat COVID-19 hit patients.

The railways also plan to recruit more doctors and paramedical staff on contract basis coming days as part of national transporter plan to fight against coronavirus.

The railways already reserved dedicated 17 of its hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Besides it also reserved several blocks in 37 other hospitals to serve this purpose. In total railways has to keep 5,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients, said an official.

The national transporter already converted 3,500 coaches as isolation ward and soon it will reach its target to 5000 coaches, said an official in the railways.

Several railways workshop have received the DRDO approval for produce PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment).

Besides a number of workshops also engaging in producing sanitizer, masks and hospital equipments.

The railways aim to supply 50% of the overalls to other medical professionals on the front line.

With the estimate that around 1.5 crore PPEs are required by June end as the COVID-19 cases increases, the railways plan to meet this demand, said the official.