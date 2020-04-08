Railways deploys 2500 doctors to fight COVID-19 cases

Indian Railways deploys 2500 doctors to fight COVID-19 cases

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 19:29 ist
Representative iamge. (PTI Photo)

Indian Railways has deployed over 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedical staffs to treat  COVID-19 hit patients.

The railways also plan to recruit more doctors and paramedical staff on contract basis coming days as part of national transporter plan to fight against coronavirus. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The railways already reserved dedicated  17 of its hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Besides it also reserved several blocks in 37 other hospitals to serve this purpose. In total railways has to keep 5,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients, said an official.

The national transporter already converted 3,500 coaches as isolation ward and soon it will reach its target to 5000 coaches, said an official in the railways.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Several railways workshop have received the DRDO approval for produce PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment).

Besides a number of workshops also engaging in producing sanitizer, masks and hospital equipments.

The railways aim to supply 50% of the overalls to other medical professionals on the front line.

With the estimate that around 1.5 crore PPEs are required by June end as the COVID-19 cases increases, the railways plan to meet this demand, said the official. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
COVID-19
doctors
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

 