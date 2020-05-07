Indian Railways identifies 215 stations to deploy isolation coaches

Bracing for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has identified 215 railway stations in 23 states and Union Territories for deploying trains with the new isolation coaches.

The Indian Railways converted its 5,231 coaches as Covid Care Centers i.e isolation coaches to treat COVID-19 patients as supplementary to hospital isolation wards.

"These coaches can be used in areas where State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases," said railways in a statement.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

Identified stations are spread across the country including major hotspots and orange and green zones as well. The railways will deploy these trains at stations based on states request. Once deployed, each train will be linked to the nearest COVID hospital, said the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

The coaches will be used for cases suspected/confirmed, and categorized into very mild/mild, said the guidelines.

Separate coaches should be used for suspected and confirmed cases. Individual cabins may be given to patients and at the most, two patients may be accommodated there, says the guidelines.

The list of stations also includes all the major cities —Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai — and more cities in other states.

Out of 215 stations, railways will provide healthcare facilities in 85 stations. In the rest of 130 stations, the coaches will be deployed if respective states are able to provide staff and essential medicines, a railway official said.

After allocation by Indian Railways, the train will be placed, at the required station with necessary infrastructure, and handed over to District Collector/Magistrate or one of their authorised persons.

Wherever the train is placed, watering, electricity, repairs required, catering arrangements, the security shall be taken care of by Indian Railways said the guidelines.

Apart from this, the railways ready to deploy more than 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedic staff to fight against the pandemic.

Doctors and paramedics being recruited on a temporary basis by various zones. Around 5,000 beds in 17 dedicated hospitals and 33 hospital blocks in Railway Hospitals identified for treatment of COVID-19 patients getting ready any contingency.