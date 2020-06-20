Indian Railways likely to stop distributing blankets to passengers permanently

Indian Railways is likely to stop distributing blankets and pillows in trains to AC passengers in coming days and it will make arrangements for sale at stalls on platfroms to prevent spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.

The railways already stopped distributing blankets and pillows in 15 pair Special Rajdhani trains and 100 pair of fixed timetabled special trains, which is being operted at present. The system of not distributing blanks and pillows may continue in future once train operations normalise, said the official.

Passengers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and pillows. However same will be made available for purchase at shops so that if passengers want they can buy it, said an official.

The railways also made arrangements to sell sanitisers, masks and gloves at shops. The national transporter also said sale price should not exceed maximum retail price.

As per the Railway Board circular to zonal railways, " Amongst the items which fulfill the needs of travelling public and in keeping with the emphasis for providing safe and hygine travel facilities to passengers, it must be ensured that take away bedrolls kits/items other COVID-19 related protective items such as masks, sanitiser, gloves etc are also made available for sale through multi purpose stalls."

All items should be in good quality and will be sold only at MRP rate, circular said. The railways has also permanantly removeed curtains inside the AC coaches.