Indian Railways lost 2,903 employees due to Covid-19: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways lost 2,903 employees due to Covid-19: Minister

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said 2,903 railway employees died due to Covid-19.

Settlement of dues has been made with families of deceased railway employees in 2,782 cases, the Minister informed Rajya Sabha.

Out of a total of 2,903 cases of deaths due to Covid-19, compassionate appointments have been provided in 1,732 cases, he said in a written reply.

A total of 8,63,868 Railway employees have been given the first dose of vaccine and 2,34,184 the second dose. "A sufficient number of vaccination centres have been established and staff has been deployed for vaccination drive in Railways,”he said.

