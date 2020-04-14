Rlwys give full refund for trains cancelled till May 3

Indian Railways offers full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 due to lockdown extension and for advance bookings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:53 ist
Representative image.(Credit: PTI Photo)

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31.

Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the coronavirus spread.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It also said that no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders. However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional.

"As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, refunds would be automatically provided by the railways online to the customers while those who have booked at the counters, refund can be taken up to July 31. Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled.

"Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said.

India has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian Railways
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 