Indian Railways operate 302 Shramik special trains

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • May 09 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 20:29 ist

The India Railways has operated 302 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried more than 3.4 lakh stranded people in various parts of the country.

Gujarat remained one of the top originating stations followed by Kerala. Among the receiving states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain the top states.

The railways operating the special trains to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, and tourists stranded in different places.

Every Shramik special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. However, to ensure social distance, only 54 people allowed in each coach.

While the railways have not yet announced the cost incurred on the special services, officials indicate the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service. The railways said it is bearing 85 % of the cost while the remaining 15 % have to bear by the states.

