Indian Railways operated only 56 Shramik trains in last two days

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady,
  • Jun 06 2020, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 19:27 ist

Amid the falling demand for the Shramik Special trains by the state governments, Chairman, Railway on Saturday (June 6) said that only 56 trains operated in the last two days.

Speaking to the media, Indian Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said,  the demand for these trains has decreased. Last two days only 56 trains operated. 

Earlier the railway officials ruled out the possibilities of stopping the services of Shramik Special trains over low demands and said that it will continue to run till the time state governments ask for them.

The Indian Railways had started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to ferry migrant workers and students.  The national transporter so far operated a 4,286 Shramik Special trains and ferried more than 58 lakh passengers.

