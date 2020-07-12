Indian Railways operates first parcel train to Bangladesh transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh

Indian Railways has operated its first-ever special parcel train to Bangladesh, transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

Though earlier farmers and merchants in and around Guntur area earlier transported dry chillies by road to neighbouring country, due to lockdown they could not send their products. To help them, the railway officials approached the consignors and explained the facilities to transport the produce through parcel train.

The dry chillies were then moved in bulk to Benapole in Bangladesh by rail through a Special Parcel Express on July 10 said the national transporter in a statement.

Sending chillies to the neighbouring country by road cost around ₹7,000 per tonne while the expense for carrying the same by goods trains has come out to be Rs 4,608 per tonne.

"For the first time the Indian Railways loaded a special parcel train beyond the country's borders to Benapole in Bangladesh with dry chillies from Reddipalem in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh state," the railways said in a statement.

Guntur and its surrounding areas in Andhra Pradesh are well known for the cultivation of chillies. The quality of this farm produce is internationally renowned for its uniqueness in taste and brand.

For moving the consignment by goods trains, it is mandatory for farmers and merchants to mobilise the quantity in bulk — at least more than 1,500 tonnes in each trip.

"To mitigate this problem and to facilitate the rail users to move their quantities in small amounts, i.e. up to a maximum of 500 tonnes in each trip, Guntur Division of South Central Railway took the initiative and moved the Special Parcel Express to Bangladesh," the statement said.

"This has helped the farmers and merchants of Guntur to market their farm produce beyond the country border by transporting the dry chillies in small quantities through Special Parcel Express," it said.

Accordingly, one Special Parcel Express train consisting of 16 parcel vans moved to Benapole in Bangladesh on July 10, the Railways said.

The railways operated a total of 4,434 parcel trains between March 22 and July 11, transpoting essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc. in small parcel sizes are very important items needed for business as well as consumption purposes, across the country.