Indian Railways resumes train services, brings relief to passengers

Indian Railway resumed partial passenger train services on Tuesday with operating 8 Special Rajdhani Express bringing relief to passengers who were stranded in different parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Of the planned 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani Express trains from different destinations connecting New Delhi, a total of 8 trains operated on the first day. Remaining trains operated from Wednesday onwards on a daily or weekly basis said railways official.

Railways issued separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for these special trains where passengers mandatory download Aarogya Setu App, COVID-19 tracing mobile application, and only asymptomatic passengers allowed to board the trains.

Demand for these trains so high that despite dynamic fares, tickets were sold out within half an hour of booking for most of the trains on the IRCTC website. Passengers were rushed to stations more than five to six hours early to catch their trains.

The railways made special arrangements at station premises for screening passengers and sanitise their hands before allowing them to enter the train.

Since railways not giving blankets and lenin to passengers, AC temperature will be slightly high. To ensure clean air in trains, fresh air intake is maximized up to 12 times per hour in the AC system of the trains similar to China and Japan, said the official.

The national transporter also operated 575 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to May 12 to ferry stranded migrants workers, tourists, and students.

The railways suspended the passenger train services on March 22 and halted over 13,500 trains. It was operating only freight and parcel trains and from May 1 it started Shramik express trains.

The Indian Railways, one of the largest in the World, is the lifeline of the country and transport more than 23 million passengers daily.