Indian Railways set to resume 200 trains from June 1; key highlights

With Indian Railways set to resume 200 regular time tabled trains (100 pair) daily from June 1, around 1.45 lakh passengers will travel in first day as the government eased lockdown restrictions that were announced to fight against COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

"As many as 1.45 lakh passengers have booked tickets to travel on first day ( June 1). More than 26 lakh passengers have booked the advanced servation tickets from June 1 to 30," said an official in Indian Railways.

These trains will run in addition to 15 pair Special Rajdhani Express started on May 12 and Shramik Special trains, meant to ferry migrant workers, started on May 1.

For travel in 200 special trains, only confirmed/ RAC ( Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket holders will be allowed to enter railway station.

Passengers advised to come 90 minutes early to station to enable railway authorities screen them properly. While requesting to maintain social distance in station, the railways also asked passengers to wear mask and download Arogya Setu app in their mobile phone.

These trains have stops in most of the places except Maharashtra where the state government requested the Centre not to allow deboarding of any passengers due to several places in the state declared as hotspot.

The railways also asked all platform static stall to open including catering vendors. The trains with pantry car attached will provide limited number of packaged food and drinking water to passengers on payment basis. However, railways requested passengers to bring their food and drinking water from home, said a statement from railways.

Since these trains connect major cities of the states acorss the country, the railways said passengers have to adhere health protocol of destination states on quarantine.

Highlights :

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel in trains.

No blankets and linens will be provided to AC passengers. Passengers are advised to bring same from home.

Temperature in AC coaches will be increased.

Limited number of packaged food and drinking water will be provided to passengers on payment basis on-board trains.

Static catering stalls at railway platform will be kept open.

Passengers advised to bring food and water from home.

Reservation chart will be prepared 2 hours early.

Passengers have to follow destination station states' health protocal.