Indian Railways start first AC-3 economy coaches train

Indian Railways started its first fully AC-3 tier economy coaches in the Gati Shakti superfast special train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction on Friday.

"For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Indian Railways is going to introduce a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train having composition of 20 new 3 AC Economy coaches," the railways said in a statement.

The train will make a total of five trips till November 7.

The base fare of Economy AC-3 tier coach is 8 per cent less than the normal AC-3 class of coaches.

Each economy AC coach has 83 berths, 11 more than the conventional AC-3 coaches of railways. The space for the additional berths has been created by moving the main electrical controls under the coach. The railways has provided aircraft-style personalised AC vents for each berth.

Other features of the Economy AC coach including fire-proof berths, modified ladder for easy access to middle and upper berths, personalised reading lights, modular bio-toilets, one divyang friendly bio-toilet.

The railways has already been running the new Economy AC coaches in trains since September this year and plans to manufacture a total of 800 such coaches this year.

