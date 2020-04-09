Indian Railways starts mass production of sanitisers, face masks

As part of its effort to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways has started mass production of hand sanitisers and masks

So far, various workshops of national transporter have produced 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser and 6 lakh reusable face masks. Some portion of masks and hand sanitiser will be supplied to railway field staff and railway hospitals.

The railway will give two face masks each to every field staff including contract employees as well, the national transporter said in a statement.

The railways also counselled its staff on the usage of masks and hand sanitisers. Besides, it is also making arrangements for staff to frequently hand wash during on duty and off duty, said an official un the national transporter.

The railways already deployed over 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedical staff to fight against COVID-19 patients.

The national transporter already converted 3500 coaches as isolation ward and soon it will reach its target to 5000 coaches said an official in the railways.

Also, Indian Railways has received the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) approval for producing PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) as well.