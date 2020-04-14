COVID-19: Rlys suspends passenger services till May 3

Indian Railways suspends passenger services till May 3 due to extended coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 12:40 ist

 The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," the official said.

Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian Railways
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 