Indian Railways to adopt paperless system

Indian Railways to adopt paperless system

The Railway Board already started digitising all business processes and file work through the e-office platform system from November 1

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 19:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

All files of the Railway Ministry will be digitised as Indian Railways have decided to go paperless soon.

The Railway Board already started digitising all business processes and file work through the e-office platform system from November 1.

"We have already directed the general managers of all zones to adopt a digital mode of working,” V K Thripathi, Chairman Railway Board said here.

"This is mainly to make decision making faster and adopt transparency.  Very few cases, physical files will be allowed," he said.

In future, only documents related to classified, department related enquiry cases, vigilance and some Parliamentary related files are permitted to be processed in physical forms. Rest should be processed through e-platform, said a circular issued by the Railway Ministry.

"The Government has been emphasising for switching over to paperless mode of working to reduce delays in decision making and improving the efficiency," said the Ministry.

The circular also said that A4 size white papers, green sheets and noting pages will be issued to branches, directorates and departments only as an exception cases and only in limited numbers and that too with approval from the senior officers.

It was decided that all correspondence between the railway board and zonal offices will also be through e-office platforms only, the railway official said.  The Centre has been aggressively pushing all the ministries to adopt an e-filing system for faster decision making.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Railway ministry
Ministry of Railways
Indian Railways
India News

What's Brewing

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 