Indian Railways to book tickets from counters

The Ministry of Railways on Monday modified its order on ticket booking for AC special trains and said "barest minimum" reservation counters will be opened at railway stations.

These passengers reservation ticket counters will be at stations from where trains will originate or terminate or have stoppages en route.



Only those ticket holders who are sitting as well as former MPs, MLAs/MLCs, freedom fighters, Railway employees with free privilege pass or duty pass can book the tickets in these counters.

However general quota tickets should be booked only through IRCTC website or its mobile app, a railway official said.

Earlier railways said all passengers, who want to travel in special trains, have book ticket through IRCTC website or mobile app and no counter tickets allowed.

In these trains, reservation quota of two berths in 3AC has been earmarked for Divyangjans (differently-abled) and two berths in 1AC, four berths in 2AC for sitting and former MPs.

To discourage non-essential travel, no concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of Divyangjan (differently-abled) and 11 categories of patients shall be issued.

These concession applicable those ticket booked on or after May 20 onwards said a circular from the railways.

There shall be no concessions for senior citizens, the official said.