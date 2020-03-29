Indian Railways to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Goyal

  Mar 29 2020, 13:51 ist
  updated: Mar 29 2020, 13:55 ist
The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund," Goyal, who is the Railway minister, tweeted.

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include Defence minister, Home minister and Finance Minister.

