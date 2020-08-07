Indian Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, halts hiring

Indian Railways has decided to end a colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or ''bungalow peons'' who worked at the residences of senior officials.

"The issue regarding the appointment of TADK (telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis) was under the review of Railway Board. It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect", the Railway Board order issued on August 6 said.

"Further, all cases approved for such appointments since July 1st, 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the order said.

Earlier, there were allegations that some railways officials misuse this facility.

A TADK is Group D category employee in the national transporter.

Bungalow peons have been posted at the residences of railway officers to perform duties such as attending to telephone calls and carrying files from their offices to homes. However, there were complaints that TADKs were being used by officers to perform their household chores.

Since Railways is introducing modernisation on several fronts, it has decided to end the services as per changing working conditions.

Earlier, Railways had ended another practice of using Dak Messengers, or personal messengers, for official communications and had asked officials to use video conferencing or mail to communicate to save costs.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, after taking charge of the ministry of railways in 2017, asked the railway officials to discontinue British-era practices and use technology as per changing working conditions.