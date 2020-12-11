Indian Railways to hold mega recruitment exam following Covid-19 protocol

Indian Railways to hold biggest recruitment examinations starting from December 15 to fill 1.41 lakh posts in which more than 2.44 crore candidates are expected to appear.

This is the largest examinations will be held during Covid-19 pandemic in different centres spread across the country.

The railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is organizing mega recruitment drive in three phases starting from December 15, 2020 for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies.

More than 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in different cities across the country, the railways said in a statement.

All preparations to conduct exams are in full swing and Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Starting from December 15, the examination process expected to be completed in June, 2021.

These are, 35,208 posts in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks and others, 1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teaches, and 1,03,769 for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman.

First phase of the exam will commence from Dec 15, 2020 till Dec 18, 2020 for CEN 03/2019 ( Isolated and Ministerial categories). This will be followed by CEN 01/2019 (NTPC categories) from Dec 28, 2020 to tentatively till March, 2021 and the third recruitment for CEN No. RRC- 01/2019 (Level-1) from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021.

For CEN-03/2019 (Isolated and Ministerial categories) which will be starting from Dec. 15 2020, candidates will be informed individually through email and SMS about their city of exam, date and shift of exam through a link provided on RRBs official websites. Link for downloading of e-call letter will be made live 4 days prior to exam date on official websites of all RRBs. Communication regarding the next phases of recruitment will be released in due course, said the statement.

RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in Covid-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the Centre.

Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their Exam centres by undertaking an overnight journey. Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible, the statement said.

"The candidates will be checked for temperature at entry using thermo guns. Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered email and mobile number regarding rescheduling of such candidates. Exact date of re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. The candidate should use his/her own facemask. Candidate have to produce COVID-19 self declaration in prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue," the statement said.