Indian Railways to introduce additional features in online booking of tickets

Railways to bring more features in e-ticket booking

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Searching for a station close to a popular tourist place or pilgrim spot will be easier as Indian Railways is about to introduce additional features in the online booking of tickets. 

The passengers will get the system-generated name of stations close to the desired destination. For example, if one types destination as Noida, the system will show up the major nearby stations such as New Delhi or Nizamuddin etc for the passengers to help book tickets. 

Also Read | Railways to offer affordable meals, packaged water to general coach passengers

"For the convenience of passengers’ identification of small stations with popular areas/cities, Indian Railways has adopted an innovative approach of linking popular areas with station names. This new approach would yield better planning of the journey and personalized passenger experience in ticket booking on the website and Mobile app. It would also facilitate tourists as station search will get easier. Also, better connectivity will be available for passengers. This facility will be available from July 21, 2023," the Indian Railways said in a statement. 

"This initiative also includes linking of satellite city to connecting railway stations – eg., Noida to New Delhi. Sometimes, Local/ popular names are different from railway station names leading to confusion while journey planning hence linking will eliminate confusion," the statement said.

"To accomplish the objective, application changes in technology have been done and 175 popular city/areas have been linked with 725 stations. These changes have been incorporated in the journey planner station search of the e-ticket booking website. The functionality shall be displayed on the journey planner and electronic reservation slip of the ticket," said the statement. 

