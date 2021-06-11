Indian Railways to introduce anti-collision system

Indian Railways would soon introduce Train Collision Avoidance System (ACAS), an indigenously developed system, which will help it to prevent accidents and ensure maximum safety.

Currently, the movement of trains is dependent on the signalling system between a given block, wherein the signal changes depending on train movement on track whether it will be green, yellow or red.

In ACAS, all signal posts will be fixed with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tag and the loco engine of each train would have the RFID reader. Instead of watching the signal from a distance, the loco pilot can view the status of the signal on the reader inside the loco cabin, said an official in the Railways.

According to Railways, this would help during foggy conditions, where the engine automatically adjust speed and initiate the breaks as per signal. "The system will prevent signal jumping, even if the pilot missed the signal," said the official.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the proposal for the allotment of 5 MHz Spectrum in 700 MHz frequency band to Railways for public safety and security services at stations and in trains. The radiowaves would help Railways to provide LTE or Long Term Evolution based mobile train radio communication on their route and it will be implemented in the next 5 years.

"The project brings a strategic shift in Railways operations and safety. It will also ensure seamless communication with loco pilots and guards," said a statement from the Indian Railways.

Once the project completes, it will provide secure voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications, said the Railways.

"The project will also enable Railways to implement Internet of Things (IoT) based remote asset monitoring especially of coaches, wagons & locos, and live video feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches," said the official.

"Once the project is complete, the present communication system, which is based on cable and wire, would be replaced by a telecommunication network using the spectrum allotted to Railways which would be more secure and faster," said the official.

"Allotment of the spectrum will help national transporter to faster implementation of ACAS in Railways system," said the official.