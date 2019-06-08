Indian Railways to offer massage service on trains soon

Indian Railways will soon offer massage services to its passengers on board running train. This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, said Railway Board officials.

For the first time, the national transporter is starting this service. Railways expects the move to increase the revenue and attract passengers towards train journey, the officials added.

"This is the first time that such a contract has been signed,” said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

The service will be available for Rs 100 to Rs 300 each for a foot massage and head massage for 15 to 20 minutes.

For Gold service Rs 100, Diamond service Rs 200 and Platinum service Rs 300.

Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through the additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passengers who will be the service providers.

With the railway asking its zone to come out with an idea to increase non-fare revenue, this was first such idea came from Ratlam Division of Western Railway.

Initially, each train will have four to six persons who can be trained to massage. Depending on the passenger's demand, the number can be increased, said the official.

Masseuses will be provided with proper identification as well.

The service will be started in the next 15 to 20 days, railways officials said.