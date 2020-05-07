Indian Railways to operate special train for Karnataka people stranded in Delhi

The Karnataka Government is likely to organise a special train to send stranded people from Karnataka in Delhi and neighboring states to their native place in a couple of days.

After intervention by Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal agreed to arrange a special train even if little less than 90 % occupancy.

"I have requested Goyal to arrange a special train even if total passengers are less then 90 % of capacity. He agreed for that," Gowda told Deccan Herald.

"Since only 680 people from Karantaka registered -sevasinduKarnataka- website from Delhi, I have requested officials in Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi to bring Karnataka people stranded in Haryana, Noida Punjab, and Chandigarh. If these people came, the number will be more, " said Gowda.

Officials are speaking to neighbouring states to make arrangements to issue passes to bring them to Delhi. Most probably a special train will leave Bengaluru by Sunday, he said.

Earlier, Karnataka officials were in quandary on whether to send them to their natives in a special train or buses.

With only 680 people including stranded tourists, pilgrims, and some people who are preparing civil service examination registered in -sevasindukarnataka- website, the state government authorities in Delhi struggling to make arrangements for them for the past few days. If people stranded in Haryana, Punjab, Noida and Chandigarh came, then the number will be more than 90 %, said an official.

Since the Indian Railways made mandatory 90% of passenger capacity to operate one special train, the state government officials have been scrambling to mobilise passengers to reach the target.

The railways, which operate 24 coaches special train, allowing only 54 passengers instead of 72 passengers in each coach to ensure social distancing norms. As per 90 % norms, railways want at least 1000 passengers per train.

Since railways is operating second class sleeper trains, it is bearing 85 % cost while the receiving state has to bear 25 % of the cost. To avoid unwanted burden on its, the railways made mandatory of 90 % capacity of passengers, said an official.

Even the Karnataka Government plans to send some people in buses also not feasible for such a long journey as several ladies and senior citizens also there. If they sent in buses, the issue of where they would get food and place for fresh up for 600 people in midway since hotels and restaurants have shut due to lockdown, said an official.

Besides, some passengers have refused to travel in the bus as they were not finding it comfortable and insisting only on trains, said an official.