Indian Railways to train frontline staff to help passengers

To help passengers during train journey, Indian Railways has trained 51,000 frontline railway employees as ‘Karma Yogis’.

The objective of the Mission Rail Karmayogi is to transform the outlook of these Frontline staff by providing citizen-centric training - firstly helping them develop the “intention to serve” and secondly building their “ability to serve”.

The scheme has been designed to play an important role in improving their individual performances as well as strengthen the image of the organisation as responsive and efficient.

The Karma-Yogis will take the passengers to Government Railway Police or Railway Protection Force in case of any offence is committed against them during the journey. They will also make medical arrangements for the passengers who are injured or fall ill during the journey, said the railways.

The Karma-Yogis will also inform the passengers about the booking of current tickets at the railway stations and safe payment methods and will share the correct information about the arrival and departure of trains with those who struggle with digital displays or loudspeaker announcements at stations.

The Mission Rail Karmayogi was launched on September 20, 2020, by the Union Government as one of the most significant capacity building initiatives anywhere in the world.

"So far total 51,000 frontline railway employees have been trained under the Mission Rail Karmayogi to be deputed at points at railway stations to assist the passengers. The Indian Railways is working on a plan to prepare a pool of 1 lakh of well-trained Karma Yogis in six months to assist passengers with due hospitality and humility”, Indian Railways Spokesperson Rajiv Jain said.

The railway is increasing the number of master trains from 68 divisions to train other frontline employees as Karma Yogis at the Indian Railway Institute of Transports Management. There are nearly 7000 railway stations in the country and the railway has a plan to depute its frontline trained employees as Karma Yogis at each station to assist the passengers.