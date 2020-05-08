Indian Railways told to take preventive steps to avoid Aurangabad-like incident in future

With 16 migrants workers killed due to run over by goods train near Aurangabad on Friday early morning, the Commission of Railway Safety has asked the Railway Board to take all steps to prevent a repeat of such incidents in the future.

Shailesh Kumar Pathak, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, in his letter to Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav on Friday said that in future precaution should be taken by railway operation staff including maintenance and patrolling party, so that they should inform nearest stations immediately if they found any persons walking along the track. Same message should also be communicated to passing trains on that route, he said.

The Safety Commissioner also asked the Railway Board Chairman to issue necessary directions to zonal offices on this issue.

The Commissioner in his letter said that apparently the affected persons had gathered along the track in the impressing that since train services were suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown, tracks were safe.

"Furthermore, a false sense of security may have come into their minds about there being no trains on run whereas freight trains, parcel trains and special trains for stranded persons are on run, " Commissioner in his letter said.