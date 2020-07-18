Indian Railways yet to decide on operating more trains

With number of Covid-19 cases rising in the country, the Indian Railways has said that it will have to wait some more time to operate more passengers trains.

The railways officials are in touch with state governments. If the states asked for more trains, we are ready to operate, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told media in virtual press conference.

At present 230 special passenger trains are being operated by railways, in which, overall occupancy rate is 75.48 per cent. Around 68 trains have 100 per cent occupancy while 37 trains have 30 per cent occupancy.

"There are vacant berths available in most of the trains. As of now, these trains are serving the requirement of people. We are closely monitor the situation," he said.

He also said railways has not yet worked on its passenger train time-table for the year because of the pandemic.

To attract more freight, railways is discussing a number of issues with its customers including freight rationalisation measures, extending discounts for certain routes, and improving the capacity of its good sheds to increase loading and unloading.

The railways operated 4615 Shramik special trains since May 1 to ferry migrant workers and stranded people to their home state. All the demand from the states are met. If required more Shramik special trains ready to operate, he said.

The railways deployed 813 Covid-19 coaches with capacity of 12,712 beds on request of various state governments.