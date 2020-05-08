Indian scientists to develop medicine against COVID-19

Exploring new avenues to combat COVID-19, Indian scientists with support from India’s biggest research council have joined hands with the industry to develop monoclonal antibodies – a new form of medicine - against novel coronavirus.

The National Centre for Cell Science, Pune and Indian Institute of Technology, Indore has partnered with PredOmix Technologies, Gurgaon and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad in a collaborative mode for the public health emergency.

The aim is to come out with a set of monoclonal antibodies that are capable of neutralising the novel coronavirus. The virus-neutralising antibodies block the spread of infection by binding to the virus and rendering it ineffective.

An effective and safe method of treatment, such antibodies offer an alternate therapeutic regimen. Over 60 monoclonal antibodies have already been developed against viruses and many of them are in clinical trials. At least one product is in the market for use in kids.

“Monoclonal antibodies are powerful tools against viruses and offer exciting opportunities. At CSIR we have a multipronged approach to counter the COVID-19 as we can’t put all our eggs in one basket,” Shekhar Mande, director-general of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research told DH.

Under its flagship New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative, the CSIR has provided funding support of Rs 1.4 crore to the two institutes besides roping in industrial partners for commercial manufacturing in case of a laboratory breakthrough.

“While both Israel and The Netherlands have announced the development of virus-neutralizing antibodies, the Indian approach is to develop a powerful cocktail of such antibodies that can simultaneously block mutational variants of the virus. We are fast-tracking the development process, to make the antibodies available within the next 6 months and thus improve the treatment efficacy,” Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

“Such antibodies can specifically recognize the virus antigens and neutralise the enemy. It is one of the options to counter the novel coronavirus fast,” Mande said.

Researchers are leaving no stone unturned - from vaccines to new drugs and repurposed drugs – to find out a weapon against the rampaging pandemic. While vaccine development efforts lead the pack, scientists now open up new windows.

“The purpose of vaccination is to protect the healthy against future infections. But it alone may not provide the complete solution. The question is of how to treat those individuals who are already infected? We feel the monoclonal antibody therapy will provide a viable option,” Ella said.