Indian state killed Stan Swamy: Opposition

The Left parties called for fixing of accountability for the death of Swamy

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 22:44 ist
Stan Swamy. Credit: PTI file photo

Opposition parties on Monday condemned the “inhuman treatment” meted out to undertrial tribal rights activist Stan Swamy who died at a Mumbai Hospital awaiting court hearing of his bail plea.

“Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humaneness,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

“How unfortunate that a person who served the poor and tribals throughout his life and became the voice of human rights was denied justice and human rights even at the time of death,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Read | Stan Swamy: A life dedicated to Adivasis

“My tearful farewell to Father Stan Swami. His death is a murder and we know who is responsible,” Trinamool Congress Vice President Yashwant Sinha said.

“Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake — it is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The Left parties called for fixing of accountability for the death of Swamy.

“A Jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. 

Stan Swamy
Opposition
BJP

