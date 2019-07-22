Indian students ace math, biology Olympiads

Indian students have performed well at the 60th International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) and the 30th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) by winning a bagful of medals.

At the 60th IMO, which was held at Bath, the United Kingdom, from 11-22 July, India won 1 Gold medal, 4 Silver medals and 1 Honourable Mention.

The awardees are:

Gold — Pranjal Srivastava (Bengaluru)

Silver— Ritam Nag (Kolkata), Anubhab Ghosal (Kolkata), Bhavya Agrawalla (Indore) and Ojas Mittal (New Delhi)

Honourable Mention — Soumil Aggarwal (New Delhi).

At the 30th IBO, which was held at Szeged, Hungary, from 14-21 July, three of the four Indian students bagged Silver medals. The fourth received an Honourable Mention.

The awardees are:

Silver— Hardik Gupta (Agra), Arunangshu Bhattacharyya (Surat) and Suryadeep Mandal (Bankura, West Bengal).

Honourable Mention — Akshay Gupta (Vadodara).