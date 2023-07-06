Indian tri-service contingent leaves for French Bastille Day parade

A 269-member Indian tri-service contingent left for Paris on Thursday where it will take part in the French Bastille Day parade in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

Modi will be the second Indian prime minister to be at the July 14 parade after Manmohan Singh’s participation in 2009.

While the Army contingent is being represented by Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force’s three Rafale combat jets will fly over the French capital as the two countries celebrate 25th years of the strategic partnership.

The Indian Army marching team, comprising 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Rajputana Rifle Regiment Band, is led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the IAF contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

The armies of both the countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences.

In August last year, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF's Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.

Even though there is no word from the government, there are speculations on whether the prime minister will make an announcement on the Rafale-M deal for the Indian Navy, which is looking for deck-based fighter jets for its aircraft carriers.

Announcing the prime minister’s visit, the ministry of external affairs in May said the visit would herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.