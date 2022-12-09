Indian women lose by 9 wickets to Australia in 1st T20I

Indian women lose by nine wickets to Australia in first T20I

Sent into bat, the Indian women's team posted 172 for five

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Dec 09 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 22:24 ist

Australia women defeated India by nine wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.

Sent into bat, the Indian women's team posted 172 for five.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh scored 36 each for India.

Ellyse Perry scalped two wickets for Australia.

Australia women chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 89, while Tahila McGrath was not out on 40.

Devika Vaidya (1/33) was the lone wicket-taker for India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
Sports News
Cricket
Team India
women's cricket
T20I

What's Brewing

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 