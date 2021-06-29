Indians in Afghanistan advised to avoid non-essential travel due to escalating violence

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday issued an advisory strongly asking all Indian nationals to avoid all types of non-essential movements in view of escalating violence, including on civilians, in various parts of the country.

The embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" in several provinces and that terror groups have escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks including on civilians, adding Indian nationals are no exceptions as they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping.

It said travelling outside the main cities should be avoided and that any essential movement may be kept as discrete as possible.

"The security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces. Terror groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including targeting Afghan defence and security forces and Afghan government institutions and even civilians," the embassy said.

"Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping," it said.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

"In recent weeks, targeted attacks are on the rise in various provinces and districts, directed against government establishments and security posts, have seen civilians caught in the middle of the conflict. Incidents of roadside IED (improvised explosive device) blasts and magnetic IEDS used to target vehicles of civilians continue to be reported from many parts of the country," the embassy said.

"In view of the heightened security threats, the embassy asked all Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during movement to their places of work.

"All Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan are advised to register with the Embassy/Consulates on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in. Those who are already present but have not registered or not updated their contact details are also requested to do so immediately," it said.

It also strongly advised all Indian nationals to avoid all types of non-essential movements.

"Movements especially during peak commuting hours should also be avoided. While travelling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies," it said.

The embassy also advised people to avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, restaurants and other public places.

"Any essential movement may please be kept as discrete as possible. Movements generally should not have a predictable pattern and timing and routes taken should be changed wherever possible to maintain an element of surprise. It is advisable to be in a high state of alertness during essential movements," it added.