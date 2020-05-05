Indians stranded abroad scramble to return home as govt set to launch 'Vande Bharat Mission'

Deeshma Shebin is in the advanced stage of her pregnancy and wants to take the first special flight Air India will operate from Dubai to Kozhikode on Thursday. Raj Popat is keen to know how much he would have to pay to come back home onboard one of the special flights the national carriers will operate between the United Kingdom and India from beginning this week. Aerospace Engineer, Ankit Pandey, too is keen to board one of the first special flights from Singapore to return to India, where his ailing mother is on life support.

Thousands of desperate Indians stranded abroad are scrambling to take the first flights to return home, as the government is finally set to begin its “Vande Bharat Mission” for repatriation of the citizens from around the world – almost one-and-a-half month after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted it to ban arrival of all passenger aircraft from foreign nations. Nearly 14,800 Indians being repatriated from 12 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Singapore, onboard 64 special flights operated by Air India and Air India Express in the first week of the operation till May 13, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation, said.

The returnees will have to pay not only for traveling onboard the special Air India flights, but also for mandatory stay at quarantine facilities for at least 14 days after return to India.

The fares will vary – from about Rs 12,000 for each passenger returning from Dhaka to around Rs 100,000 for each coming home from Chicago or any other cities in the United States. The fare from the West Asian nations to India will vary between Rs 14,000 and Rs 19,000. Each returnee from the United Kingdom will have to shell out approximately Rs 50,000, said Puri.

“Dear Sir, Kindly consider me for the flight to Kochi. (I have) already registered (with the database of the Consulate General of India in Dubai), Im (I am) in (the) 34th week of pregnancy and can travel on or before 10th May only....pls (please),” Deeshma Shebin tweeted, replying to a post by the Consulate General of India in Dubai announcing the launch of the repatriation exercise.

“Please consider us. (I) have already registered. My mother is in life support,” Ankit Pandey requested the High Commission of India in Singapore.

A large number of nearly 1.4 crore Indians currently in foreign countries are keen to return. Nearly 3 lakh people have registered with the diplomatic and consular missions of India only in the West Asian countries, expressing desire to return home. New Delhi, however, assigned its embassies and high commissions in the foreign capitals to prioritize the ones, who need to return urgently for compelling reasons, like deportation from the foreign countries, job loss, expiry of short-term visas (as in the case of tourists), old age, medical emergency, pregnancy and death in family. The students will also be considered as “priority cases” for repatriation, if the foreign institutions they are studying in and hostels they are staying in have been closed down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely need more info on the process for payment,” tweeted Raj Popat, who is now in Manchester in the United Kingdom and wants to return to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. “Also, where would be self-quarantine done in Ahmedabad? And how much it would cost?” he asked the High Commission of India in London on the micro-blogging platform.

Sources in New Delhi said on Tuesday that the Centre had worked with the Air India and the State Governments to fix reasonable rates both for airfare and for the mandatory stay of the returnees in quarantine facilities.