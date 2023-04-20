Indians stuck in Sudan without food, power in their hotels: Report

The conflict in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has had a dire impact on Indians staying there, with an individual from Kerala dying in the crossfire.

Since then, there has been an appeal to the government from the relatives of the Indians stranded in Sudan that evacuation plans be made to bring them back home.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar even shared barbs recently on social media over the situation of Indians being stuck there.

Apart from indiscriminate firing and bombing Indians are threatened by a scarcity of food, water, and electricity in the northeast African nation as well.

The Hindu reported that as of April 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Sudan were 'continuously monitoring' the developments taking place there. Authorities are also reportedly in touch with 'Quartet' nations including the US, UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to ensure Indians traveling to Sudan are safe.

An Indian national in Khartoum - the country's capital - told the publication over phone "Our hotel is without electricity for five days. Food and water are in short supply. Earlier today, the hotel was looted by the paramilitary forces. Most of Khartoum has been without electricity as well and the paramilitary has not been allowing repairs."

Noting that looting by the paramilitaries was a major problem, the individual urged the Indian government to ensure their safety during international mediation.

A Mumbai resident who frequents the now crisis-torn country said he had to walk several kilometers after the airport became the site of a clash between the two groups and sought refuge in a hotel which had since run out of power. The visitor had to resort to rationing food as well.

"The bombing and shooting continues from early morning till late night. The Sudanese Armed Forces were strong in the capital and now the Rapid Support Forces which had a base outside the capital is trying to gain an upper hand. Soon we will not be able to charge our phones anymore and we can’t even think of venturing out because of the fighting," the traveler told the publication.

The Hindu quoted a source saying "The External Affairs Minister has spoken to counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both have assured their practical support on the ground. Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host Governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan."

The ministry has established a dedicated Control Room - whose toll-free number is 1800118787 - for the almost 1,500 Indian nationals trapped across multiple locations in Sudan.

The Hindu also reported that an Indian from Khartoum had urged the Indian government to engage with Russia, since the Sudanese Armed Forces are known for having good ties with Moscow.

The security sector reform (SSR) has remained at the heart of the crisis between the military and the paramilitary. While the RSF wants a slower transition to civilian rule, the SAF wants it within the next two years and the conflict has been long brewing against the backdrop of Sudan's long-term President Omar al-Bashir being overthrown.

An Indian from Khartoum told The Hindu earlier that numerous Indians were stranded across the capital and some had taken refuge in a prominent hotel.

"Situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located. While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concern of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the individual said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar slammed Siddaramaiah, accusing the Congress leader of politicising the Sudan issue. This, in turn, prompted Jairam Ramesh to hit out at the 'nastiness' in the nation's Foreign Minister - a fracas that momentarily overshadowed the conflict brewing overseas.