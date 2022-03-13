India's active Covid-19 caseload dips below 40,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 13 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 09:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday reported 3,116 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,29,87,875, according to the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases dipped to 38,069. 

The death toll due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,850 with 47 more fatalities, according to the updated ministry's data.

More to follow...

