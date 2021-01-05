India's active Covid-19 caseload down to 2.31 lakh

Maharashtra reported the highest number of 10,362 single-day recoveries, while Kerala recorded 5,145 and Chhattisgarh 1,349

PTI
  • Jan 05 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 15:07 ist
A student speaks on her phone as she walks past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on January 5, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 active caseload, which has been falling steadily, stands at 2,31,036 and accounts for a "paltry" 2.23 per cent of the total infections reported so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This has been made possible as daily recoveries are outnumbering new infections for 39 days in a row, the ministry stated.

"Against 29,091 people who recovered in a 24-hour window, India reported only 16,375 new cases, maintaining a steady level of testing.

"A net decline of 12,917 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a day," the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries are inching closer to the 1-crore mark. The tally of recovered cases stands at 99,75,958 as of now.

The ministry said 82.62 per cent of the 29,091 new recoveries were contributed by 10 states and union territories.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of 10,362 single-day recoveries, while Kerala recorded 5,145 and Chhattisgarh 1,349.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 80.05 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,875 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 3,021 new cases, while Chhattisgarh registered 1,147 daily cases.

The ministry said 70.15 per cent of the 201 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra registered 29 deaths, West Bengal reported 25 and Punjab 24. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

