India's active Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000

India saw a single-day rise of 89 coronavirus infections, while the active case count came down by three to stand at 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).
The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Rajasthan -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Also Read — First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on January 26
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.
Active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
A decrease of three cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the website, 220.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
