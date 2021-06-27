India's active Covid cases fall to 5.86L; 50K single-day infections, 1,258 deaths

India recorded a single-day rise of 50,040 Covid-19 infections according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 3,95,751 with 1,258 more people succumbing to the viral disease over the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,86,403, the data showed. The country's rate recovery rate rose to 96.75 per cent wih 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The country crossed the grim mark of two crore total Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.