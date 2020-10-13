India's average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks

India reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 55,342 fresh infections and 706 deaths on Tuesday. The country has been showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks.

As of now, India's Covid-19 caseload stands at 71.75, lakh, according to the Ministry of Health data. Active Covid-19 cases stand at 8,38,729, while 62,27,295 people have recovered so far.

#IndiaFightsCorona India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on 9th Oct, active cases fell below the 9L mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since. pic.twitter.com/sV8ojVR4ne — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 13, 2020

"India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the decline continues," the ministry had said on Monday.

Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each.