India's 'bio-economy' grew 8 times in last 8 years: PM

India's 'bio-economy' grew 8 times in last 8 years: PM Modi

Modi observed that these 70,000 start-ups are established in about 60 different industries

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 12:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

India's 'bio economy' has grown eight times in the last eight years and has reached $80 billion from $10 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the country is not too far from reaching the league of top 10 countries in the global ecosystem of biotech.

Addressing the Biotech Startup Expo after inaugurating the two-day event here, the prime minister said in the last eight years, the number of start-ups in the country has increased from a few hundreds to over 70,000.

Modi observed that these 70,000 start-ups are established in about 60 different industries.

Trust in the skill and innovation of our IT professionals in the world is at its new peak, he said.

Modi said Biotech Startup Expo 2022 will strengthen the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' movement in the biotech sector. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Biotech
Biotechnology
India News

What's Brewing

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 