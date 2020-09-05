India's commitment to reform being taken seriously: FM

India's commitment to reform being taken seriously by foreign investors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New delhi,
  • Sep 05 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 18:18 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's commitment to reform is being taken seriously by foreign investors, which is evident from the good inflow of FDI even during the time of Covid-19.

Between April-July, the Foreign Direct investment (FDI) into India stood at USD 20 billion.

“India's commitment to reform is taken seriously by investors abroad and they take India to be a very desirable destination, otherwise we wouldn't be seeing good amount of FDI coming even during the pandemic time when India, as many of our critics would say, had the strictest lockdown,” Sitharaman said.

Releasing the state rankings based on the implementation of State Business Reform Action Plan 2019, Sitharaman said Atmanirbhar Bharat would help India build on its strengths and become self-reliant.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat will lead to greater export competitiveness, better pricing and quality of exports, which show the Indian skill of making things to perfection,” she said.

Sitharaman said Atmanirbhar Bharat is not for making India inward-looking, but to build on its strengths, one of the ways in which the country can become more competitive.

In the states' ease of doing business rankings released on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh retained the top position followed by UP and Telangana at the second and third spots, respectively.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
investment
FDI
COVID-19
Atmanirbhar Bharat

What's Brewing

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

 