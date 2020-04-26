India's coronavirus battle is people-driven, says PM Narendra Modi: Key Highlights from Mann Ki Baat

As the country remians in lockdown for over a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during the 64th edition of his monthly programme Mann ki Baat. Here are some highlights from PM Modi's radio address:

India’s coronavirus battle is people-driven.

India’s fight is people driven at time when world is trying to extricate itself from clutches of pandemic. Every citizen of country; every person is a soldier in this battle. Our farmers ensure nobody goes hungry.

People are rising to the occasion to help each other. People are contributing to PM-CARES.

In future when it will be dwelt upon in hindsight; when ways and means will be reflected upon, I do believe that India’s people driven fight will also be touched upon

Railways are running over 100 parcel trains a day, ferrying essential commodities, medicines

From Garib Kalyan Yojana, needy are getting ration, money directly into their accounts

Today, we are realising every person's value -- those in our houses, shopkeepers, drivers. We are now realising the importance of people during this coronavirus lockdown.

I laud health workers, police personnel, state governments for their efforts. Strict action will be taken

Police have touched our hearts, showed their humanity. They have taken this opportunity to transform their image in the face of this crisis.

The lockdown has given us a new perspective.

Culture is above nature and perversion. India, by extending help and medicines to other nations, has gained importance and gone beyond nature and perversion and showcased it’s idea of culture, ethos

Due to our colonial history and baggage, we seem to lack confidence, we seem to not have faith in our strength, in our traditional systems. Do what you can to improve immunity. Keep in mind that our traditional systems offer great methods to do so- the world has benefited from these

I urge the youth to strive to fight to showcase the strength of India, globally: to join hands, work towards vaccines, urge everyone to follow AYUSH guidelines

This pandemic has changed a lot of things:

We have become aware of the importance of masks. They are here to stay and do not necessarily signify sickness. They will become symbolic of civic sense, hygeine and civil society

The habit of spitting that people were unable to get rid of, might finally leave as the pandemic has made us realise how unhygenic it is.

We have become aware of the importance of masks. They are here to stay and do not necessarily signify sickness. They will become symbolic of civic sense, hygeine and civil society The habit of spitting that people were unable to get rid of, might finally leave as the pandemic has made us realise how unhygenic it is. We have had to celebrate several festivals at home and without our communities. This is unprecedented.

We all celebrate festival of Akshaya Tritiya, which reminds us that no matter how many disasters are wreaked upon us and how many contagions have to be faced - the human spirit of battling them are inexhaustible

Do not become complacent in fight against COVID-19, we have to continue being careful. 'Do Gaz ki Doori Hai Bahut Zaroori'