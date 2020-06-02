India's coronavirus cases cross 2 lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the grim milestone of two lakh cases after more than 8,000 new infections were reported for the third consecutive day.

According to the Health Ministry, the total confirmed cases increased by 8,171 to touch 1,98,706 on Tuesday morning. The total number of confirmed cases was 2,00,403 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as per the DH COVID-19 Tracker.

India had crossed the one lakh cases mark on May 19 and it has taken another fortnight to double the total infections of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The total fatalities due to the infectious disease witnessed a sharp spike of 204 to touch 5,598, the health ministry said adding the 50 per cent of the total deaths were in the age group of 60 years and above, which account for 10 per cent of the country’s population.

As many as 95,527 persons have recovered from the disease with 3,708 patients being discharged from the hospitals as of Tuesday. The number of active cases was 97,581.

According to an analysis presented by the government, 38 per cent of the total deaths were reported in the age group between 60-74 years, which comprises 8 per cent of the country’s population. The 75 years and above age group which makes up 2 per cent of the country’s population has accounted for 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths.

“The 60 plus population group remains at high risk and needs special care. We have again found that in 73 per cent deaths there were co-morbid conditions and pre-existing burden of diabetes, hypertension, respiratory illness and heart conditions,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, told reporters here.

India currently ranks seventh in the list of countries worst-hit by COVID-19. However, the government contended that the total infections in the country should be seen in terms of its population.

The three worst-hit states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi accounted for 55% of the new infections with 2,358, 1,162 and 990 new cases on Tuesday morning. Maharashtra also reported the highest deaths on Tuesday at 76, followed by Delhi (50), Gujarat (25) and Tamil Nadu (11).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state with over 70,000 COVID-19 cases being reported so far, followed by Tamil Nadu with 23,495 and Delhi with 20,834 cases.

On the testing front, the Indian Council of Medical Research has tested nearly 40 lakh samples till date for Covid-19 that included 1,28,868 tests carried out on Monday through a network of 681 laboratories – 476 state-run and 205 private labs. Several state-run laboratories were working round-the-clock in three shifts to maximise the testing capabilities.

India is in the fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown with substantial relaxations in restrictions, including resumption of domestic flights and inter-state travel.