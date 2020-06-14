India's coronavirus cases jump by almost 12K; concern over spillover effect rises

India’s COVID-19 count rose sharply by 11,929 cases on Sunday with officials expressing concern over the spillover of infections in adjoining districts.

As on Sunday, India’s count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 3,20,922, while the death toll crossed the 9,000 mark to touch 9,195 with 311 deaths reported in a single day.

A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the total number of cases at 3,24,414 and the fatalities at 9,249 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the emerging districts of concern are those which have a high case load and 50 per cent of the total cases have been reported after May 18.

The proximity of these districts to the 15 worst hit districts including Thane, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gurugram, Jodhpur, Bhopal indicated a spillover of infections.

Kant underscored the need to implement containment measures aggressively in these regions to prevent a further spread of the disease.

Yadgir and Udupi were identified as the emerging districts of concern in Karnataka. In neighbouring Maharashtra, the border districts of Kolhapur and Solapur were marked as places experiencing the spillover effect of the viral infections.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,379 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

The number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (1,448) and Delhi (1,271).

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 in Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.

The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.