India's coronavirus cases rise by 55,342 to 7.18 mn

India's coronavirus infections rise by 55,342 to 7.18 million

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 11:12 ist
A health worker wearing protective gear collects a swab sample from a resident during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a civic clinic in Dharavi slums, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

India's total coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Union Health Ministry
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 