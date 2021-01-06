India's Covid-19 active caseload shrinks; deaths remain below 300 for 12th straight day

There is a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the country with less than 300 new deaths being reported in the last 12 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels.

The effective implementation by the state and UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of hospitalised cases, the ministry said.

"Only one new death per million population has been reported in India in the last 7 days. This new achievement is a testament of effective Covid-19 management and response policy of the Central Government," the ministry stated.

Coronavirus news live updates: 13 returnees test positive for UK Covid strain; tally up to 71

In another achievement, the trajectory of contraction in India's total Covid-19 active cases continues unabated. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,27,546. The share of active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.19 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload.

A total of 21,314 new recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. A net decline of 3,490 cases has been recorded in the total active cases during the same period.

The daily cases in India have been below 20,000 in the recent days. A total of 18,088 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

"Ninety-six new cases of Covid-19 per million population have been recorded in the last 7 days in India.The number of cases is much higher in countries such as Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and UK," the ministry said.

13 more in India infected with UK coronavirus strain; tally at 71

The cumulative recoveries in India has moved further close to 1 crore and stand at 99,97,272 today. New recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 96.36 per cent.

The ministry said that 76.48 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs.

With 4,922 persons recovering from Covid, Kerala has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra has registered another 2,828 daily recoveries while Chhattisgarh has reported 1,651 new recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 79.05 per cent of the new cases.

Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,021 new cases yesterday.

Of the 264 new fatalities, 73.48 per cent are from ten states and UTs.

Over 24 per cent of new fatalities are from Maharashtra which reported 64 deaths. Chhattisgarh also saw a fatality count of 25 while Kerala reported 24 new deaths.