India's Covid-19 active cases below 7.5 lakh for second straight day

India's Covid-19 active cases remained below 7.5 lakh for the second consecutive day

  Oct 21 2020
In a tweet, the ministry also mentioned that the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) fell to 1.51% today. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid-19 active cases remained below 7.5 lakh for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 

In a tweet, the ministry also mentioned that the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) fell to 1.51% today.

The Centre has advised States/UTs to aim at bringing down the CFR to below 1%. Presently, 14 States/UTs are reporting Case Fatality Rate of less than 1%.

 The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the Covid-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914  with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due Covid-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

