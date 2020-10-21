India's Covid-19 active cases below 7.5 lakh for second straight day

India's Covid-19 active cases remained below 7.5 lakh for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It indicated that the country continued the trend of consistent decline in active Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, the ministry also mentioned that the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) fell to 1.51% today.

The Centre has advised States/UTs to aim at bringing down the CFR to below 1%. Presently, 14 States/UTs are reporting Case Fatality Rate of less than 1%.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the Covid-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due Covid-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.