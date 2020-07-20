India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh; recoveries now over 7 lakh

India's coronavirus case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that a record single-day jump of 40,425 Covid-19 cases had taken the total number of cases to 11,18,043.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the 10-lakh mark. This is also the first time that the single-day spike in cases has crossed the 40,000-mark.

There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 62.62 percent.

As many as 22,664 Covid-19 patients have recovered from disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients exceeds India's active caseload by 3,09,627, as on Monday.

Medical attention is being provided to all the 3,90,459 active cases in hospitals and in-home isolation, the health ministry said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The case fatality rate in the country continued to register a steady decline, dropping to 2.46 percent on Monday, the ministry said, noting that India has one of the lowest case-fatality rates in the world.

"Effective clinical management of moderate and severe cases through a well-executed standard of care protocol has ensured a high rate of recovery among Covid-19 patients. The Centre is handholding and supporting State/UT governments in collectively combating Covid-19," it said.

"One such initiative is e-ICU programme of AIIMS, New Delhi. Aimed at reducing mortality, AIIMS has mentored and supported 43 big hospitals in 11 states through shared experiences and technical advice from domain experts in clinical management of ICU patients," the ministry said.

This has substantially boosted their capacity in treatment of critical care patients, it added.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,40,47,908 samples have been tested up to July 19 with 2,56,039 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 258 were reported from Maharashtra, 91 from Karnataka, 78 from Tamil Nadu, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from Uttar Pradesh, 36 from West Bengal, 31 from Delhi, 20 from Gujarat and 15 from Madhya Pradesh.

The total fatalities in one day include nine from Bihar, eight each from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, six each from Rajasthan and Telangana, five each from Haryana and Odisha, four from Assam, three from Jharkhand, two from Kerala, and one each from Goa and Ladakh.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Of the total 27,497 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,854 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,628 deaths, Tamil Nadu (2,481), Gujarat (2,142), Karnataka (1,331), Uttar Pradesh (1,146), West Bengal (1,112), Madhya Pradesh (721) and Andhra Pradesh (642).

So far, 559 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 415 in Telangana, 349 in Haryana, 254 in Punjab, 244 in Jammu and Kashmir, 217 in Bihar, 91 in Odisha, 57 in Assam, 52 in Uttarakhand, 49 in Jharkhand and 42 in Kerala.

Twenty-eight people have died in Puducherry, 24 in Chhattisgarh, 22 in Goa, 12 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, five in Tripura, three in Arunachal Pradesh, while Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Ladakh have reported two fatalities each.

The Union health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,10,455 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,70,693, Delhi at 1,22,793, Karnataka at 63,772, Uttar Pradesh at 49,247, Andhra Pradesh at 49,650, Gujarat at 48,355 and Telangana at 45,076.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 42,487 in West Bengal, 29,434 in Rajasthan, 26,164 in Haryana, 26,569 in Bihar, 23,999 in Assam and 22,600 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 17,437 infections, Jammu and Kashmir has 13,899 cases, Kerala has 12,480 cases, while Punjab has 10,100 cases.

A total of 5,535 people have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 5,407 in Chhattisgarh, 4,515 in Uttarakhand, 3,657 in Goa, 2,878 in Tripura, 1,999 in Puducherry, 1,911 in Manipur, 1,483 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,178 in Ladakh.

Also read: India's Covid-19 fatality rate among lowest in the world, 'progressively falling'

Nagaland has recorded 988 Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh 717 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 740 cases and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 605 cases.

Meghalaya has reported 450 cases, Mizoram has 284 cases, Sikkim has registered 283 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 203 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding, state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.