India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 28-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 28-lakh mark

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 10:50 ist
A medic collects swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at a free coronavirus testing centre, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 28 lakh with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 20,96,664 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 28,36,925, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8:00 am showed.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

There are 6,86,395 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.20 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,26,61,252 samples have been tested up to August 19 with 9,18,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 