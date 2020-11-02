India's Covid-19 cases cross 82 lakh, recovery rate reaches 91.68%

India's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 .

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 496 new fatalities include 113 deaths from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 49 from Chhattisgarh, 30 Tamil Nadu and 28 from Kerala.

Out of the 1,22,607 deaths reported so far in the country, 44,024 are from Maharashtra, 11,192 from Karnataka, 11,152 from Tamil Nadu, 7,051 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,900 from West Bengal, 6,706 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,562 from Delhi, 4,214 from Punjab and 3,721 from Gujarat.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.