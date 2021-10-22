India's Covid-19 cases rise by 15,786; 231 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India's Covid cases rise by 15,786; 231 deaths reported

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 22 2021, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 09:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

 India on Friday reported 15,786 new Covid-19 cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile the active caseload stood at 1,75,745.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.16 per cent after 18,641 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

More to follow...

